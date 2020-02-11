Stoughton freshman Evan Schmidt made quite the splash in his first Badger South Conference Meet, as he won the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monona Grove High School.
The Vikings finished fourth out of seven teams with 293 points.
Edgewood, ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, won the team title with 469 points. The host Silver Eagles took second (400) and Oregon was third (315).
Schmidt broke his previous school record in the 500 free with a time of 4:57.06, more than five seconds better than Edgewood’s Nate Frucht.
Schmidt also placed second behind Frucht in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.85.
Stoughton senior Conner Clark took third in the 100 butterfly (55.16) and 200 free (1:53.58).
Schmidt and Clark teamed with Cade Millam and Isaiah Rowley in the third-place 200 free relay (1:38.24).
Schmidt, Clark, Rowley and Jordan Barthuly finished third in the 400 free relay (3:34.52).
Barthuly also took fifth in the 500 free (5:31.15) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:23.50).
Matt Eppler placed sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.81). Millam, Eppler, Barthuly and Dylan Hill took seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:57.16.
Rowley also finished ninth in the 100 free (55.75). Anthony Teche placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.83), one spot ahead of Hill (1:19.39).
Millam also took 12th in the 50 free (25.85).