Stoughton freshman Evan Schmidt proved in his first season he’s already one of the premier distance swimmers in the state.
Schmidt captured two medals at the Division 2 state meet on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. He finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 4:48.16, and took fifth in the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:47.49.
“This is more than I was hoping for this year,” Schmidt said. “At the beginning of the year, I was just hoping to get top eight at state. To be top six in both of my events made me really happy.”
Schmidt entered the state meet as the top seed in the 500 free by .04 seconds ahead of Elkhorn senior Willy Pinnow. Cedarburg freshman Isaac Fleig won the gold in the 500 free (4:39.24).
Edgewood senior and Boston University recruit Nate Frucht won the gold in the 200 free (1:41.30).
One area Schmidt improved in throughout the season was his kick.
“I have been working on my dolphin kicks all year, so that was a big part,” he said. “I did those into the wall and that really helped me pass those guys in the end.”
Senior Conner Clark, who won the Stoughton’s first state medal in 24 years after taking sixth in the 100 butterfly last season, closed out his prep career with a pair of seventh-place finishes. He recorded a lifetime-best time of 52.92 seconds in the the 100 butterfly and touched the wall in 2:02.01 in the 200 individual medley.
Clark was .25 seconds away from a medal in the fly and .33 seconds away from a medal in the IM. Edgewood senior and Wisconsin recruit Truman teDuits, captured the state title in the fly (49.52) and IM (1:50.03).
“I wasn’t super in the race,” Clark said of the fly. “It’s still a best time and a school record. I can’t complain about that.”
Clark said he felt good about his performance in the IM.
“I really pushed the breaststroke hard and I had a really good breaststroke split,” he said. “I took out the first two splits really easy and came back fast.”
The two swimmers racked up 53 points for Stoughton, good for 16th place.
Edgewood won seven of the 12 events to repeat as state champions. The Crusaders finished with 293 points.
Clark said he will take a break and swim over the summer. He’s planning on swimming in college, but is undecided between South Dakota State, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh.
“Those are the top three right now,” he said. “I’m still going to train to stay in shape.”
Schmidt is looking forward to how much time he can drop next year if he tapers for the state meet and not the sectional.
“It gives me some confidence going into next year,” he said. “I will know what this atmosphere is like.”