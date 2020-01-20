Several of Stoughton’s eight wins against Badger South Conference rival Oregon came in dominant fashion.
Yet the dual came down to the wire.
The Vikings edged the Panthers 87-83 at home Tuesday, Jan. 14. Both teams are now 2-3 in conference duals.
Stoughton also won a nonconference road dual against Jefferson/Cambridge on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Cambridge Elementary School. Results were not available from the dual.
Stoughton 87, Oregon 83
Evan Schmidt and Conner Clark each won two individual events and were part of two first-place relay teams for the Vikings.
Schmidt dusted the field in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle. His time in the 100 free (53.04) was 2.75 seconds better than that of Oregon’s Blake Pankratz, and his time in the 200 free (1:54.07) was more than 11 seconds better than that of Pankratz.
Clark blew away the field in the 50 free (23.51) and 100 butterfly (54.96). His time in the 50 free was 1.42 seconds better than that of Oregon’s Mason Konopacki, and his time in the fly was more than three seconds better than that of the Panthers’ Blake Anderson.
Schmidt and Clark teamed with Isaiah Rowley and Matt Eppler to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:40.98, more than two seconds ahead of an Oregon quartet.
Schmidt, Clark, Rowley and Jordan Barthuly won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:35.31, almost five seconds ahead of the runner-up from Oregon.
Barthuly won the 500 free with a time of 5:39.93, 14.05 seconds ahead of Oregon’s Riley Fahey. Eppler won the 100 backstroke (1:01.82), .37 seconds ahead of Anderson.
Barthuly also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.49), .67 seconds behind Oregon’s Connor Braatz. The Vikings’ 200 medley relay of Barthuly, Owen Lehman, Thomas Unitan and Jack Ebner placed second with a time of 2:03.81. Anthony Teche took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.09).
“Those guys have been swimming 24 miles per week the past four weeks, and swam for the team,” Stoughton coach Jeff Bridwell said.