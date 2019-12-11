The Stoughton boys swimming team won two events at the Badger South Relays on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Stoughton.
The Vikings’ 800-yard freestyle relay team of Conner Clark, Evan Schmidt, Jordan Barthuly and Matt Eppler won with a time of 8:01.52. Clark, Schmidt, Eppler and Isaiah Rowley won the 100 free relay in 48.01 seconds.
Stoughton finished third in the meet with 82 points. Monona Grove (102 points) clipped Madison Edgewood (100) for the team title.
The Stoughton freshmen-sophomore 200 free relay team of Schmidt, Eppler, Barthuly and Dylan Williamson finished second with a time of 1:44.56. Rowley and Barthuly teamed with Anthony Teche and Jack Ebner in the third-place 200 medley relay (2:02.76).
Clark, Schmidt and Barthuly finished third in the 3x100 butterfly relay with a time of 2:59.57. Ebner, Teche, Williamson and Owen Lehman took fourth in the 400 medley relay (4:44.27).