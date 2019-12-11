Evan Schmidt had a hand in winning four events, but the Stoughton boys swimming team lost an 86-84 nail-biter to Fort Atkinson in a home dual Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Vikings dropped to 1-1 in the Badger South Conference.
Schmidt won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.95) and the 500 free (4:58.54). He teamed with Isaiah Rowley, Anthony Teche and Owen Lehman to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:44.54. Schmidt, Rowley, Matt Eppler and Jordan Barthuly won the 400 free relay in 3:52.48.
The Vikings’ 200 medley relay team of Eppler, Teche, Lehman and Barthuly finished first with a time of 2:02.
Eppler also won the 100 free (2:57.59), and Barthuly touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.17).