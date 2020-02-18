Stoughton co-coaches Kristine Schoen and Jeff Bridwell entered their first seasons at the helm of the boys swimming program knowing Conner Clark could carry the load as a senior leader.
Evan Schmidt has not only burst on the scene, but he and Clark are now seeded to make program history at the Division 2 state meet.
Schmidt automatically qualified for state by winning the 500-yard freestyle at the D2 Baraboo Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. He also qualified in the 200 free, while Clark will look to cap his Stoughton career in style in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
The Vikings finished seventh out of 11 teams with 157 points at the sectional. Defending D2 state champion Edgewood won the team title with 391 points.
Schmidt entered the sectional with momentum after winning the 500 free at the Badger South Conference Meet, and cut more than nine seconds off his personal-best time in Baraboo. He touched the wall in 4:48.43, more than four seconds better than Edgewood senior and Boston University recruit Nate Frucht.
Schmidt steadily made up ground on Frucht throughout the race, made the pass with 200 meters to go and surged to the finish.
“I really wanted to drop time from conference,” Schmidt said. “I didn’t know if I’d win because Nate is really fast. I knew I had to go hard at the start so he wouldn’t get too far ahead of me. I know how he races, so that gave me some confidence going in.”
Schmidt placed third in the 200 free with a time of 1:48.02, behind Frucht (1:43.56) and Edgewood sophomore Davis Peterson (1:47.62).
Clark tied his own school-record in the 200 IM (2:03.83) and placed third in the event. He also took third in the butterfly (53.67).
“I’m not fully-tapered yet, I’m not shaved and I was sick coming into this meet,” Clark said. “I’m not mad about my times, but I’m not 100% happy. As long as I meet my expectations at state, I’ll be OK.”
Stoughton’s two state qualifiers also helped two relays place in the top seven.
Clark, Schmidt, senior Isaiah Rowley and junior Cade Millam finished sixth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:35.28. Clark, Schmidt, Rowley and sophomore Jordan Barthuly took seventh in the 400 free relay (3:29.31).
Senior Jack Ebner, sophomores Matt Eppler and Owen Lehman and freshman Anthony Teche placed ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:59.59).
Barthuly finished 11th in the 100 backstroke (59.95) and 17th in the 200 free (2:03.57). Millam took 12th in the 200 free (2:01.47) and 20th in the 100 free (54.83).
Eppler placed 12th in the 100 back (59.97) and 23rd in the 50 free (26.44). Rowley finished 14th in the 100 free (53.58) and 15th in the 200 free (2:03.29).
Lehman (1:16.20), Teche (1:16.71) and freshman Dylan Hill (1:18.82) finished 19th, 20th and 21st, respectively, in the 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Thomas Unitan took 23rd in the event (1:20.68).
Ebner (59.31) and junior Christian Smith (1:00.43) placed 27th and 29th, respectively, in the 100 free.
“It was a really fun meet,” Schoen said. “We had tons of lifetime-best times. Overall, everybody did what we expected them to do.”
State preview
Schmidt and Clark are seeded to score the most points at the state meet in Stoughton history.
Schmidt enters as the top seed in the 500 free, and is seeded seventh in the 200 free.
“Winning state would be amazing, but I just want to be in the top three in the 500,” Schmidt said. “I’d love to be on the podium in the 200.”
Clark, who took sixth in the butterfly at last year’s state meet, is seeded ninth in both events.
“Earlier in the season, I wanted to win the butterfly. But it’s so stacked this year, so I’m shooting a top-three finish,” Clark said. “I’d be happy if I end up on the podium or in the top eight in the IM.”
The D2 state meet is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison.
“For Evan, getting him the experience at state is great,” Schoen said. “With Conner being a senior, I just want him to accomplish his goals and have fun.”