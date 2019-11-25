Like some multi-sport athletes, Jeff Bridwell and Kristine Schoen had virtually no time off between seasons.
The co-coaches of the Stoughton girls and boys swimming programs made an immediate impact this past fall. The Stoughton girls qualified for the Division 2 state meet in a program-record five events, and the boys are looking to make history of their own this winter.
The Vikings return three letterwinners from last year’s squad: juniors Christian Smith and Isaiah Rowley and sophomore Tom Unitan. Schoen said junior Cade Millam could return from injury later in the season.
Stoughton will look for six freshmen to make an immediate impact in rounding out the individual lineup and finding pieces for its relay teams.