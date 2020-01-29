Isaiah Rowley played a part in three of Stoughton’s six wins in a Badger South Conference home dual against Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Vikings used depth to beat the Red Hawks 93-77, improving to 3-4 in dual competition.
Rowley won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.80, .54 seconds ahead of Milton’s Brady Case. He teamed with Jack Ebner, Matt Eppler and Dylan Williamson in the first-place 200 free relay (1:45.44).
Rowley, Evan Schmidt, Jordan Barthuly and Conner Clark capped the dual by winning the 400 free relay in 3:36.33, more than six seconds ahead of Milton’s top quartet.
Schmidt won the 100 backstroke (58.46), .42 seconds ahead of Clark.
Barthuly won the 200 individual medley (2:19.03), 4.42 seconds ahead of Milton’s Gavin Bartels.
Clark touched first in the 100 butterfly (55.20), 3.38 seconds ahead of Milton’s Ryker Bailey.
Schmidt also took second in the 50 free (24.73), .19 seconds behind Milton’s Rider Jarzen. Rowley also finished second in the 100 free (55.30).
Barthuly, Clark, Schmidt and Williamson placed second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.83.