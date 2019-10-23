Stoughton began the Division 2 postseason as the 8 seed in the Elkhorn Sectional on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in McFarland against ninth-seeded Milton.
The Vikings ended the regular season Thursday, Oct. 17, with a 3-1 home loss to Monona Grove. Stoughton defeated Fort Atkinson 3-1 two days earlier at Collins Field.
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 1
The Vikings defended for most of the game, as the Silver Eagles broke through with three goals early in the second half of a Badger South Conference game.
Stoughton played without its top two goal scorers — Derek Karlen and AJ Middlesteadt.
“We had kids who stepped up and did a great job,” Stoughton coach Michael McIntosh said. “Milot Misini and Milot Grainca played great in the attacking positions. We had chances to win, but MG is a great team.”
The Silver Eagles tied the game in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, MG senior Daniel Grady penetrated deep into the Stoughton defense, and sent a short cross to junior Exander Rains for the go-ahead goal. Rains scored again less than two minutes later off a corner kick by junior Muhammed Kambi.
Stoughton junior Ben Zeitner was taken down just outside the box in the 16th minute, and senior Colin Holtan blasted a free kick under the crossbar and over the head of Monona Grove goalkeeper Carter Kuhl.
“I knew I had to score in a big game like this,” Holtan said. “I put everything I had into that shot and this game. I knew if we got in front, we could hold them off for a little bit.”
Stoughton 3, Fort Atkinson 1
Zeitner scored in the 24th and 52nd minute to lead the Vikings to a Badger South home win over the Blackhawks.
Middlesteadt added an insurance goal off an assist from Jaden Clausen in the 65th minute.
Stoughton goalkeeper Steven Benoy made seven saves.