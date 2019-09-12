The Stoughton boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 win on the road against Badger South Conference foe Watertown on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Derek Karlen scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Vikings. Marco Cortez came on as a substitute and scored. Henry Mehring had an assist, while Steven Benoy made nine saves.
Connor Lehman and Ethan Kralzer scored for the Goslings.
Evansville 3, Stoughton 1
The Vikings lost a nonconference road match to the Blue Devils on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Stoughton’s Colin Holtan scored an unassisted goal in the first half. Ethan Peterson finished with four saves.
Nolen Hammond and Jackson Stencel scored for Evansville. The Blue Devils’ final tally was an own goal by Stoughton.