The Stoughton boys soccer team went on the road and lost to Badger South Conference power Oregon 4-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Huntoon Field.
Stoughton (5-3-1, 2-1 Badger South) entered the game in a three-way tie atop the conference with Oregon and Monona Grove.
“We came in with our head high and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Vikings senior defender Colin Holtan said. “I think we came in too high and we got knocked down a little bit.”
Junior midfielder AJ Mittelsteadt scored two goals to power the Vikings past Reedsburg in a Badger Conference crossover game on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Oregon 4, Stoughton 1
The Panthers scored three first-half goals en route to a conference win over the Vikings.
Oregon (5-3-1, 3-0 Badger South) started fast with a goal by junior Pat Brognano off a direct kick in the 6th minute. Senior Ethan Vandermause scored his first varsity goal from 25 yards out in the 22nd minute.
Oregon junior Jayson Howard scored on an assist by senior Collin Bjerke to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.
“I felt like that may have been the best half we have played this year,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “We wanted to get off to a great start and control the tempo. Stoughton was at kind of a loss in terms of how to deal with our style of play and energy.”
Mittelsteadt scored in the 68th minute to get the Vikings on the scoreboard.
Oregon answered with sophomore Eli Lehmann sneaking in a goal just inside the near post on a cross from classmate Alex Rodriguez.
Mittelsteadt said the Vikings changed their formation and moved some players back to help defend against the Panthers.
“I think when we changed the formation and moved players back, we slowed them down,” Mittelsteadt said. “I think we hustled in the second half and played with a lot of heart, and it made a difference.”
Oregon outshot Stoughton 9-4.
Vikings goalkeeper Steven Benoy finished with six saves, while Oregon juniors Lincoln Martin and Coltrane LoBreglio combined for three saves.
Stoughton 5, Reedsburg 1
The Vikings broke the game open with four goals in the second half of a home win over the Beavers at Collins Field.
Middlesteadt scored his second goal in the 48th minute off an assist by Milot Misini to put Stoughton ahead 2-1. Milot Grancin scored off a pass by Ben Zeitner in the 54th minute.
Derek Karlen scored off an assist from Misini in the 76th minute, and Misini capped the scoring with a goal in the 79th minute.
Mittelsteadt scored his first goal in the 24th minute to open the scoring. Reedsburg answered with a game-tying goal on a penalty kick in the 36th minute.
The Vikings outshot the Beavers 27-6. Stoughton goalkeeper Ethan Peterson made five saves.