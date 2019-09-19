Stoughton junior midfielder AJ Middlesteadt scored five goals in a six-day stretch, four more than he scored last season, to help the Vikings stay unbeaten in the Badger South Conference.
Stoughton (4-2-1, 2-0 Badger South) got two goals from Middlesteadt to clip Milton on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
“He’s breaking out and becoming much more of a scorer,” Stoughton coach Michael McIntosh said of Middlesteadt. “His relationship with Derek Karlen (on the field) is blooming.”
Stoughton shut out Burlington on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Stoughton 2, Milton 1
Middlesteadt scored in the 49th and 55th minute to send the Vikings past the Red Hawks. at home.
Senior centerback Jacob Ferguson went down with an injury during the game, but McIntosh said fellow senior Colin Holtan “kept everything together.” Junior goalkeeper Steven Benoy had five saves for the Vikings.
Stoughton 7, Burlington 0
Milot Minsini recorded a hat trick in the Vikings’ nonconference road win.
Middlesteadt scored twice, while Karlen and Ben Zeitner found the back of the net once.
Benoy stopped eight shots.
Stoughton 1, Beaver Dam 0
Middlesteadt’s goal in the 10th minute held up in a Badger Conference crossover game at Collins Field.
The game entered a lightning delay in the 85th minute, and the coaches for both teams agreed to call the game due to the weather.
Stoughton started strong, as Karlen’s direct kick in the 1st minute nicked the crossbar. Middlesteadt corralled a bounding goal kick from Benoy, and sent a left-footed strike past Beaver Dam goalkeeper Dalton Jones.
“AJ was fantastic with that finish,” McIntosh said. “He really attacked the net, and was calm when he had the ball in front of him.”
Benoy made a pair of great saves in the 23rd minute to preserve the shutout.