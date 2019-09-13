A.J. Middlesteadt’s goal in the 10th minute of Thursday’s Badger Conference crossover game held up, as Stoughton defeated Beaver Dam 1-0 at Collins Field.
The game entered a lightning delay in the 85th minute, and the coaches for both teams agreed to call the game with thunderstorms in the forecast.
Stoughton started strong, as Derek Karlen’s direct kick in the 1st minute nicked the crossbar.
Middlesteadt corralled a bounding goal kick by Steven Benoy, and sent a left-footed strike past Beaver Dam goalkeeper Dalton Jones.
“AJ was fantastic with that finish,” Stoughton coach Michael McIntosh said. “He really attacked the net, and was calm when he had the ball in front of him.”
Benoy made a pair of saves in close quarters in the 23rd minute to preserve the shutout. He finished with three saves.
Jones stopped four shots for the Golden Beavers.