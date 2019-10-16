AJ Middlesteadt recorded a hat trick in the first half to lead the Stoughton boys soccer team to a 5-0 road win over Edgerton on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The Vikings were coming off a 1-1 tie against Madison Edgewood two days earlier.
Stoughton 5, Edgerton 0
Middlesteadt scored in the 23rd, 30th and 37th minute in the Vikings’ shutout of the Crimson Tide.
Floridian Heta assisted on Middlesteadt’s second goal, and scored in the 42nd minute off an assist from Middlesteadt. Ben Zeitner capped the scoring in the 62nd minute. Steven Benoy made one save.
Stoughton 1, Edgewood 1
Middlesteadt scored in the second half to pull the Vikings even with the Crusaders in a Badger South Conference game at Reddan Soccer Park in Verona.
Jaden Clausen picked up the assist on Middlesteadt’s goal. Edgewood’s Ben Stitgen scored off a long pass by Logan Leuthner in the 29th minute.
Stoughton recorded six shots on goal. Benoy made six saves for the Vikings.