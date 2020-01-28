Stoughton snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 home win over Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Mandt Community Center.
The Vikings were coming off a 12-3 road loss to rival Oregon on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The WNA Storm handed Stoughton a 10-4 loss Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Kern Center in Milwaukee.
WNA Storm 10, Stoughton 4
The Vikings fell behind 6-0 and couldn’t recover in a nonconference road loss.
Stoughton (3-12, 2-7 Badger South Conference) finished 3-for-7 on the power play, but committed 13 penalties and was outshot 41-23. Quinn Ziemann made 31 saves in the loss.
The Vikings marked the board with 5:12 left in the second period, as Jack Rilling scored on the power play off assists from Jack Sanford and Zayne Zeichert.
Evan Schreier netted a power-play goal 3:20 into the third period off a pass from Nolen Custer to cut the deficit to 7-2, but the Storm answered with three goals in a span of 1:16.
Zeichert scored on the power play with 9:54 left off assists from Sanford and Will Rotar, then added a short-handed goal with 3:30 remaining.
Stoughton 6, Monona Grove 2
The Vikings broke a 1-1 tie after the first period with five unanswered goals against the Silver Eagles.
James Hanson scored on the power play 4:27 into the second period off assists from Brody Hlavacek and Tyler Peterson to give Stoughton a 2-1 lead. Hlavacek netted a short-handed goal 4:30 later. Parker Milbauer scored on the power play with 2:25 left in the second off assists from Hanson and Dustin Woelke.
Hanson scored 37 seconds into the second period off an assist from Rilling. Jack Trotter scored less than four minutes later off assists from Hlavacek and Schreier.
Trotter gave the Vikings the lead 3:59 into the game off an assist from Hlavacek, but MG’s Brandon Churches tied it at 1 with 2:54 left in the first period.
Stoughton finished 2-for-6 on the power play and killed all five penalties. The Vikings outshot the Silver Eagles 57-33 for the game and 31-2 in the second period. Max Nihles made 31 saves in the win.
Oregon 12, Stoughton 3
The Vikings scored two goals in the second period to stay within striking distance, but each time the Panthers quickly regained momentum.
Stoughton came out of the gates fast, but trailed 2-0 after the first period.
“The first goal was a bad one, and when you get down like that, you’re playing catch-up the whole time,” Vikings coach Brett Quale said. “That took the wind out of our sails, and everything unraveled from there.”
Oregon scored two goals in the first 64 seconds of the second period. Hlavacek got the Vikings on the board with a power-play goal off assists from Hanson and Jared Bauer with 9:55 left in the second.
Parker Schmidt quickly regained the momentum for the Panthers with a goal 17 seconds later, and Adam Franken scored with 2:40 left in the second to make it 6-1.
Custer scored 10 seconds later off a pass from Zeichert, but Oregon’s Ben Wiedholz scored seven seconds before the second intermission.
Franken, Joe Roemer and Kyle Rohrer each completed hat tricks in the third period. Bauer scored on the power play with 17 seconds left off assists from Hanson and Zeichert.
Stoughton finished 2-for-8 on the power play and was outshot 44-37. Ziemann made 32 saves.
Oregon was 2-for-3 with a man advantage, while goaltender Colton Dailey had 34 saves.