Stoughton will have a chance to avenge an early-season loss to Waupun in the Division 2 regional semifinals.
The Vikings (5-15-1, 2-8-1 Badger South Conference) earned the seventh seed in the Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional and will play at second-seeded Waupun on Thursday, Feb. 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Waupun Community Center. The winner will play either Waunakee or Cedarburg in the regional finals.
The Warriors beat Stoughton 11-1 on Dec. 27 at Waupun Community Center.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston 12, Stoughton 1
The Vikings couldn’t keep pace with the Cheavers in a Badger Conference crossover game Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Zayne Zeichert scored with 8:29 left off assists from Nolen Custer and Will Rotar to break up the shutout.
The Vikings were outshot 44-22 and finished 0-for-4 on the power play. Quinn Ziemann made 32 saves in the loss.
Stoughton 20, Kenosha co-op 1
The Vikings blasted past the Thunder in a nonconference road game Friday, Feb. 7, at Pleasant Prairie IcePlex in Kenosha.
Edgewood 12, Stoughton 0
The Vikings couldn’t keep pace with the Crusaders, who have already clinched the Badger South title, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Mandt Community Center.
Edgewood scored six goals in the first period, three in the second and three in the third. Stoughton was outshot 50-23 and 0-for-4 on the power play. Ziemann made 38 saves.