Milton scored three goals in the third period to hand Stoughton a 4-2 Badger South Conference loss on Friday, Jan. 17, at Mandt Community Center.
The Vikings were coming off a 9-2 road loss against conference foe McFarland on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Milton 4, Stoughton 2
The Vikings (2-10, 1-6 Badger South) dropped their fifth straight game in a meeting between teams that play home games at Mandt Community Center.
Stoughton junior forward Dustin Woelke put the Vikings on the board 2:22 into the game off an assist from senior forward Brody Hlavacek. Tyler Ellis scored his first goal with 2:05 left in the second period to tie the game at 1.
Mitchell Masters scored on the power play 55 seconds into the third period to give the Red Hawks a 2-1 lead. Stoughton freshman Will Rotar tied it at 2 a little less than two minutes later off a pass from Jared Bauer.
Ellis scored on the power play with 8:27 left in the third, and Leo Studier added an insurance goal with 3:50 left.
Milton finished with a 32-27 advantage in shots and was 2-for-7 on the power play. Stoughton was 0-for-2 with a man advantage, while sophomore goaltender Will Nihles made 28 saves.
McFarland 9, Stoughton 2
Jack Sanford scored a pair of power-play goals for the Vikings at McFarland Community Ice Arena.
Sanford scored 4:18 into the game off assists from Hlavacek and Deven Johnson to give the Stoughton a 1-0 lead. Sanford scored again 3:10 into the third period after McFarland scored eight unanswered goals.
Stoughton finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while McFarland was a perfect 3-for-3. The Spartans outshot the Vikings 36-17, as Nihles made 27 saves.
Grant Newcomer recorded a hat trick and three assists for McFarland. Jack Bartzen picked up five points (goal and four assists) and Max Binger added two goals and two assists. Simon Pommerening chipped in two goals and an assist.