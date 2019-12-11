A frustrating start to the season, coupled with a frustrating start against McFarland, led to another tough night on the ice for Stoughton.
The Vikings committed double-digit penalties and had two players ejected in a 10-2 loss to Badger South Conference rival McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Mandt Community Center.
Stoughton finished with 53 penalty minutes on 11 infractions. The Spartans went 4-for-5 on the power play and outshot the Vikings 42-19.
McFarland (3-0, 1-0 Badger South) scored the game’s first seven goals, including three in the first 1:32.
Carson Lehnherr ripped a slap shot through traffic from the left slot 50 seconds into the game, and Simeon Pommerening redirected a partially-blocked shot by Ashton Wendt 23 seconds later. Robert DeChambeau skated in for a goal from the right side a minute, 19 seconds later.
Lehnherr scored with 13:11 left in the first and each team down a player. Jack Bartzen had a steal and short-handed goal a little less than two minutes later.
Stoughton’s Dustin Woelke had a goal wiped out for high sticking with 9:23 left in the first. McFarland’s Grant Newcomer scored off an assist from Max Binger less than two minutes later. Bartzen scored on the power play off a centering pass from behind the net by Binger with 4:19 left in the opening period.
Stoughton (0-3, 0-2) got on the board with 1:37 left in the first period. Brody Hlavacek beat McFarland goaltender August Hoel in the race for a loose puck, and cruised to the net for a short-handed goal.
A huge scrum broke out a minute later, with punches thrown by both teams. Stoughton’s Woelke and Jack Trotter and McFarland’s Chase Quelle were ejected.
Pommerening scored 34 seconds into the second, Cal DeChambeau scored a little more than a minute later, and Wendt scored off a turnover with 4:06 left in the period.
Stoughton’s James Hanson fought off two defenders and snuck a shot between Hoel’s legs with 5:14 left. Jack Sanford collected the assist.
“We have to play 5-on-5 against other teams,” Vikings coach Brett Quale said. “The last period was pretty good with a couple of underclassmen in there. It just shows that we can’t play down a man. It’s tough to come back that way.”
Stoughton’s Quinn Ziemann finished with 32 saves, and Hoel had 17 stops.