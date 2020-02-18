Stoughton enters the Division 2 postseason looking to snap a three-game losing streak with an upset win over Waupun in the regional semifinals.
The Vikings dropped a pair of road games last week, falling to Monona Grove 3-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and to Sauk Prairie 8-1 on Thursday, Feb. 13.
Seventh-seeded Stoughton (5-17-1, 2-9-1 Badger South Conference) will play at second-seeded Waupun on Thursday, Feb. 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Waupun Community Center. The winner will play either Waunakee or Cedarburg in the regional finals.
Sauk Prairie 8, Stoughton 1
The Vikings couldn’t keep pace with the Eagles in a Badger Conference crossover game at Sauk Prairie Ice Arena in Prairie du Sac.
Stoughton’s Dustin Woelke tied it at 1 off assists from Parker Milbauer and Brody Hlavacek with 8:33 left in the first period, but the Eagles scored the final seven goals.
The Vikings were outshot 44-12, went 0-for-2 on the power play and killed five of six penalties. Quinn Ziemann made 36 saves in the loss.
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 1
The Vikings allowed two goals in the first 25 seconds of the game and couldn’t come back in a Badger South loss to the Silver Eagles at Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison.
Jack Sanford scored a short-handed goal with 4:50 left in the first period off an assist from Hlavacek to cut Stoughton’s deficit to 2-1. The Silver Eagles tacked on an insurance tally early in the third period.
The Vikings were outshot 45-37 and went 0-for-6 on the power play, but killed all five penalties. Max Nihles finished with 42 saves in the loss.