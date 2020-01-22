Stoughton scored two goals in the second period to stay within striking distance of Oregon, but each time the Panthers quickly regained momentum.
The Vikings couldn’t keep pace in a 12-3 road loss Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Oregon Ice Arena.
Stoughton (2-11, 1-7 Badger South Conference) dropped its sixth straight game, while surging Oregon (7-7-1, 5-3) pushed its winning streak to three.
The Vikings came out of the gates fast, but trailed 2-0 after the first period.
“The first goal was a bad one, and when you get down like that, you’re playing catch-up the whole time,” Stoughton coach Brett Quale said. “That took the wind out of our sails, and everything unraveled from there.”
Oregon scored two goals in the first 64 seconds of the second period. Senior forward Brody Hlavacek got the Vikings on the board with a power-play goal off assists from senior forwards James Hanson and Jared Bauer with 9:55 left in the second.
Parker Schmidt quickly regained the momentum for the Panthers with a goal 17 seconds later, and Adam Franken scored with 2:40 left in the second to make it 6-1.
Stoughton senior forward Nolen Custer scored 10 seconds later off a pass from junior forward Zayne Zeichert, but Oregon’s Ben Wiedholz scored seven seconds before the second intermission.
Forwards Adam Franken, Joe Roemer and Kyle Rohrer each completed hat tricks in the third period. Bauer scored on the power play with 17 seconds left off assists from Hanson and Zeichert.
“It’s hard to battle back when you’re not scoring very many goals as it is,” Quale said, “and our mistakes defensively end up in the back of the net.”
Stoughton finished 2-for-8 on the power play and was outshot 44-37. Senior goaltender Quinn Ziemann made 32 saves.
Oregon was 2-for-3 with a man advantage, while goaltender Colton Dailey had 34 saves.