Waupun’s Baron, Malachi and Jarrett Buchholz were a pain in Stoughton’s side in the two teams’ nonconference game Friday, Dec. 27.
The Warriors scored 10 unanswered goals in the final two periods to beat the Vikings 11-1 at Waupun Ice Arena.
Stoughton dropped to 2-6 with the loss, while Waupun improved to 5-4.
Malachi Buchholz scored just 2:30 into the game, but James Hanson tied it with a goal at the 9:13 mark off assists from Jack Rilling and Zach Wahlin.
Waupun scored five goals in the second period and five more in the third. Baron Buchholz scored the first three goals of the third, and Malachi Buchholz completed his hat trick with two goals to cap the scoring. Jarrett Buchholz scored twice in the second and dished out three assists.
The Warriors outshot the Vikings 77-23. Max Nihles made 61 saves for Stoughton, and Bjorne Seybold added five saves.
Tyler Fromholz (22 saves) picked up the win in net for Waupun.