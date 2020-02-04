Stoughton experienced mixed results in its stretch of three games in three days last week.
The Vikings started the stretch in Badger South Conference play with a 3-3 tie against the Monroe co-op on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mandt Community Center. They beat Viroqua 8-3 at Mandt a day later, then dropped a nonconference road game to the Greendale co-op on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Wilson Park Recreation Center in Milwaukee.
Greendale co-op 7, Stoughton 2The Vikings led 2-1 after the first period, but couldn’t keep pace as the Ice Force exploded for five goals in the second.
Stoughton’s Dustin Woelke scored on the power play to tie it at 1 with 8:44 left in the first period. Woelke scored again 28 seconds before the first intermission off assists from Ethan Hanson and James Hanson.
The Vikings (4-13-1, 2-7-1 Badger South) finished the game 1-for-7 on the power play and killed five of seven penalties.
The Ice Force held a 39-18 advantage in shots. Stoughton’s Max Nihles made 26 saves on 32 shots faced, and Quinn Ziemann had six saves on seven shots.
Stoughton 8, Viroqua 3
The Vikings exploded for six goals in the third period in a nonconference home win over the Blackhawks.
Jared Bauer scored two power-play goals in the second period to give Stoughton a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.
Jack Rilling scored on the power play 1:51 into the third period, and Bauer completed his hat trick on the power play a little more than a minute later to make it 4-1 Vikings.
Brody Hlavacek scored two insurance goals in the third. Zach Wahlin and Parker Milbauer also scored in the third.
Jack Trotter dished out two assists. Woelke, James Hanson, Tyler Peterson, Jack Sanford, Evan Schreier and Will Rotar each had one assist.
Stoughton outshot Viroqua 57-30 and finished 4-for-7 on the power play. Ziemann made 27 saves in the win.
Stoughton 3, Monroe co-op 3, OTThe Cheesemakers scored the first three goals, but the Vikings battled back for their first tie of the season.
“I’m proud of how hard we worked,” Stoughton coach Brett Quale said. “We’ve been working a lot harder lately, and the guys are starting to realize that if they play hard and physical, good things happen.”
Monroe beat Stoughton 10-4 on Dec. 19, but couldn’t close the deal despite a hot start.
James Hanson scored with 4:21 left in the first period off an assist from Deven Johnson to get the Vikings on the board.
Hlavacek netted a short-handed goal two seconds before the first intermission to give Stoughton momentum that lasted the final 44 minutes of play.
After a scoreless second period, both teams missed opportunities with a man advantage midway through the third. Stoughton killed back-to-back penalties, but couldn’t capitalize on a Monroe penalty midway through its second power play.
The Vikings did however capitalize on a 2-on-1 breakout to tie it, as James Hanson found Hlavacek for the equalizer with 4:54 remaining in regulation.
“Both of my goals were backhands,” Hlavacek said. “The goalie likes to get low when I fake a move, so I decide to go top shelf with the backhand.”
Nihles made a pair of stellar saves around the 3-minute mark to send the game into overtime.
The Cheesemakers killed a penalty in the extra period, then nearly scored the game-winner in the waning moments of the game. Cade Janecke raced into the offensive zone on a breakaway, but Nihles made the last of his 31 saves with 24 seconds left.
“The only thing going through my mind was keeping my eye on the puck,” Nihles said. “I had to come out and follow him.”
Monroe scored 17 seconds into the game, as Payton Stauffacher took a pass from Cooper Dreyfus and ripped a slap shot into the back of the net.
A pair of forwards from Illinois hooked up for the Cheesemakers’ next goal a little more than three minutes later, as Cade Janecke (Orangeville junior) scored off a cross-ice pass from Warren sophomore Blaze Janecke.
Cade Janecke scored again 26 seconds before Hanson’s goal off assists from Stauffacher and Roman Bauer.
The Vikings outshot the Cheesemakers 38-34, but went 0-for-4 on the power play. Senior goaltender Heath Bear made 36 saves for Monroe, which finished 1-for-5 with a man advantage.