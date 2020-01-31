The start wasn’t what Stoughton wanted, but the finish was exactly what the Vikings have been looking for all season.
Stoughton scored the final three goals to earn a 3-3 tie against the Monroe co-op in a Badger South Conference home game Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mandt Community Center.
“I’m proud of how hard we worked,” Vikings coach Brett Quale said. “We’ve been working a lot harder lately, and the guys are starting to realize that if they play hard and physical, good things happen.”
Monroe (13-6-1, 4-4-1 Badger South) beat Stoughton 10-4 on Dec. 19, but couldn’t close the deal despite a hot start.
Senior forward James Hanson scored with 4:21 left in the first period off an assist from sophomore defenseman Deven Johnson to get the Vikings on the board.
Senior forward Brody Hlavacek netted a short-handed goal two seconds before the first intermission to give Stoughton (3-12-1, 2-7-1) momentum that lasted the final 44 minutes of play.
After a scoreless second period, both teams missed opportunities with a man advantage midway through the third. Stoughton killed back-to-back penalties, but couldn’t capitalize on a Monroe penalty midway through its second power play.
The Vikings did however capitalize on a 2-on-1 breakout to tie it, as Hanson found Hlavacek for the equalizer with 4:54 remaining in regulation.
“Both of my goals were backhands,” Hlavacek said. “The goalie likes to get low when I fake a move, so I decide to go top shelf with the backhand.”
Stoughton sophomore goaltender Max Nihles made a pair of stellar saves around the 3-minute mark to send the game into overtime.
The Cheesemakers killed a penalty in the extra period, then nearly scored the game-winner in the waning moments of the game. Cade Janecke raced into the offensive zone on a breakaway, but Nihles made the last of his 31 saves with 24 seconds left.
“The only thing going through my mind was keeping my eye on the puck,” Nihles said. “I had to come out and follow him.”
Monroe scored 17 seconds into the game, as senior defenseman Payton Stauffacher took a pass from New Glarus junior forward Cooper Dreyfus and ripped a slap shot into the back of the net.
A pair of forwards from Illinois hooked up for the Cheesemakers’ next goal a little more than three minutes later, as Cade Janecke (Orangeville junior) scored off a cross-ice pass from Warren sophomore Blaze Janecke.
Cade Janecke scored again 26 seconds before Hanson’s goal off assists from Stauffacher and Monroe junior defenseman Roman Bauer.
The Vikings outshot the Cheesemakers 38-34, but went 0-for-4 on the power play. Senior goaltender Heath Bear made 36 saves for Monroe, which finished 1-for-5 with a man advantage.