Stoughton scored four goals in the third period to earn its first win of the season Saturday, Dec. 14, against Milton.
The Vikings were coming off a 10-2 loss to McFarland on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Stoughton 7, Milton 4
The Vikings picked up a Badger South Conference home win against the Red Hawks at Mandt Community Center in Stoughton.
Stoughton (1-3, 1-2 Badger South) tied the game at 4 just 54 seconds into the third period on a goal by Zayne Zeichert. Parker Milbauer scored three minutes later off a pass from Brody Hlavacek to give the Vikings the lead for good.
Hlavacek scored with 3:39 left off a pass from Jared Bauer, and James Hanson scored with 27 seconds left off a pass from Jack Sanford.
Milton broke a scoreless tie just 24 seconds into the second period, as Tyler Ellis scored on the power play off a pass from Tyler Masters.
Stoughton answered with three straight goals in the second. Hlavacek scored on the power play just 2:09 into the period off assists from Bauer and Sanford. Bauer scored at the 5:43 mark off a pass from Nolen Custer, and Hanson added a short-handed goal at the 8:19 mark.
Luke Hessenauer scored two power-play goals and Ellis scored his second goal of the game to give the Red Hawks a 4-3 lead after two periods.
Milton finished 3-for-5 on the power play. Luke Grote made 24 saves.
Stoughton finished with a 31-29 edge in shots and was 1-for-4 on the power play. Max Nihles made 25 saves.
McFarland 10, Stoughton 2
The Vikings committed double-digit penalties and had two players ejected in a Badger South home loss to the Spartans at Mandt Community Center.
Stoughton finished with 53 penalty minutes on 11 infractions. The Spartans went 4-for-5 on the power play and outshot the Vikings 42-19.
McFarland scored the game’s first seven goals, including three in the first 1:32.
Carson Lehnherr ripped a slap shot through traffic from the left slot 50 seconds into the game, and Simeon Pommerening redirected a partially-blocked shot by Ashton Wendt 23 seconds later. Robert DeChambeau skated in for a goal from the right side 1:19 seconds later.
Lehnherr scored with 13:11 left in the first and each team down a player. Jack Bartzen had a steal and short-handed goal a little less than two minutes later.
Stoughton’s Dustin Woelke had a goal wiped out for high sticking with 9:23 left in the first. McFarland’s Grant Newcomer scored off an assist from Max Binger less than two minutes later. Bartzen scored on the power play off a centering pass from behind the net by Binger with 4:19 left in the opening period.
Stoughton got on the board with 1:37 left in the first period. Hlavacek beat McFarland goaltender August Hoel in the race for a loose puck, and cruised to the net for a short-handed goal.
A huge scrum broke out a minute later, with punches thrown by both teams. Stoughton’s Woelke and Jack Trotter and McFarland’s Chase Quelle were ejected.
Pommerening scored 34 seconds into the second, Cal DeChambeau scored a little more than a minute later, and Wendt scored off a turnover with 4:06 left in the period.
Hanson fought off two defenders and snuck a shot between Hoel’s legs with 5:14 left. Sanford collected an assist on the play.
“We have to play 5-on-5 against other teams,” Vikings coach Brett Quale said. “The last period was pretty good with a couple of underclassmen in there. It just shows that we can’t play down a man. It’s tough to come back that way.”
Stoughton’s Quinn Ziemann finished with 32 saves, and Hoel had 17 stops.