The Stoughton boys hockey team rallied from a three-goal deficit, but couldn’t finish off the comeback in a 6-4 loss to Waupaca on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the K.B. Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point.
The Vikings were coming off a 9-0 road loss to Stevens Point the day before.
Stoughton (2-8, 1-4 Badger South Conference) is giving up 8.7 goals per game and is scoring at a 20% clip on the power play. The Vikings will host Monona Grove (4-4-1, 2-3 Badger South) on Saturday at Mandt Community Center. The Silver Eagles are coming off a 6-1 loss to Oregon.
Waupaca 6, Stoughton 4
Senior forward Parker Milbauer scored two goals in the second period, but the Vikings fell to the Comets.
Waupaca’s Eli Bartel had a hat trick in the first period to help the Comets take a 3-0 lead.
The Vikings battled back, with Milbauer scoring a power-play goal off an assist from junior forward Zayne Zeichert 3:31 into the second period. After another goal by the Comets, Milbauer scored off a pass from senior defenseman Jack Sanford at the 8:10 mark. The Vikings got another goal 33 seconds later from junior forward Dustin Woelker off an assist from senior forward Brody Hlavacek. Senior forward James Hanson tied the game at 4 with 2:57 left in the second off a pass from Sanford.
Waupaca’s Jack Erspamer scored his second goal of the game at the end of the second to give the Comets a 5-4 lead.
Waupaca finished with a 25-21 advantage in shots. Stoughton goaltender Max Nihles made 19 saves. The Vikings were 1-for-5 on the power play.
Stevens Point 9, Stoughton 0
Lucca Weinkauf posted a hat trick for the Panthers, who scored four goals in the first period and three in the second.
Stevens Point outshot Stoughton 37-13, and Nihles made 28 saves.