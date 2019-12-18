Defensive breakdowns around the net haunted Stoughton in an 8-1 loss to Oregon on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Mandt Community Center.
The Vikings committed six penalties, which led to a pair of power-play goals for the Panthers.
“Usually we don’t open up the center of the net that much,” Stoughton coach Brett Quale said. “Kids get lazy or just mentally space out. Cleaning that up will help us tremendously.”
The Panthers (2-4-1, 1-2 Badger South Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The Vikings dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Oregon outshot Stoughton 45-24 and only committed three penalties. Senior forward Laszlo Orosz scored two goals and dished two assists. Junior forward Adam Franken had two goals for the Panthers, while senior forward Colton Eyers and sophomore defenseman Kaden Peterson added three assists.
Peterson and senior forward Ben Wiedholz fired shots on the power play, and Orosz tipped in the rebound at the with 8:19 left in the first period.
The Panthers exploded for four goals in the second period. Franken scored his first goal off assists from Wiedholz at the 3:35 mark.
Stoughton senior forward Brody Hlavacek answered with a power-play goal off a pass from junior defenseman Tyler Peterson to cut Oregon’s lead to 2-1 at the 4:50 mark.
Oregon sophomore forward Joe Roemer scored off a pass from freshman forward Kyle Rohrer with 9:25 left in the second. Eyers followed with a power-play goal two minutes later off passes from Orosz and Peterson.
Orosz scored on a breakaway with 22 seconds to go in the second. Franken and Rohrer assisted on the goal.
The Panthers outshot the Vikings 14-7 in the second period.
“We got a power-play goal on them and then we take a penalty right away on a 5-minute major and they score 4-on-4,” Quale said. “Special teams has not been our thing this year. We have been taking a lot of penalties and we are trying to clean that up.”
Rohrer scored 39 seconds into the third period off passes from Orosz and Kaden Peterson. Franken scored off a pass from Eyers six minutes later. Wiedholz capped the scoring with a goal off a pass from Franken with 3:50 left.