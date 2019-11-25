The Stoughton boys hockey team started its season with a 12-0 home loss to Sauk Prairie at the Mandt Community Center on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Eagles tacked on six goals in the third period after scoring three each in the first and second. The Vikings were outshot 52-9 and were 0-for-2 on the power play.
Quinn Ziemann recorded 40 saves for Stoughton.
Sauk Prairie’s Riley Jelinek finished with three goals and three assists. Erik Peterson also netted a hat trick. Luke Mast added two goals and two assists.