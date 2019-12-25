Stoughton senior forward Jared Bauer made sure the Vikings closed 2019 with a bang.
Bauer scored the game-winning goal in overtime to propel the Vikings to a 6-5 home win over Greendale on Friday, Dec. 20, at Mandt Community Center.
Stoughton lost to Oregon 8-1 at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and lost on the road against two days later.
Stoughton 6, Greendale 5, OT
Bauer and Brody Hlavacek were the stars in the Vikings’ victory over the Ice Force.
Bauer scored the game-winning goal off assists from Parker Milbauer and Deven Johnson at the 4:47 mark of overtime.
Hlavacek scored four goals, with his first coming off a pass from Jack Sanford at the 10:07 mark of the first period. Moments later, he scored off a pass from Tyler Peterson.
Greendale scored three goals in the second period, but Hlavacek tied the game off an assist from Milbauer just 1:06 into the third period. Greendale scored five minutes later to regain the lead.
Hlavacek scored off a pass from Johnson to tie the game at four at the 9:04 mark. Sanford scored on the power play a little more than a minute later before Greendale scored the equalizer.
The Vikings (2-5, 1-4 Badger South) outshot the Ice Force 49-30. Stoughton senior goaltender Quinn Ziemann had 25 saves.
Monroe 10, Stoughton 4
Cheesemakers sophomore Cade Janecke netted a hat trick against the Vikings.
Monroe (8-1, 2-0 Badger South) exploded for five goals in the first period. Cooper Dryfus scored 37 seconds game, but Sanford tied it off a pass from James Hanson at the 3:21 mark. The Cheesemakers then scored six unanswered goals.
Hlavacek scored two short-handed goals late in the second period to cut Monroe’s lead to 7-3.
Stoughton’s Jack Rilling scored a power-play goal at the 12:47 mark of the third period.
Oregon 8, Stoughton 1
Defensive breakdowns around the net haunted the Vikings in a loss to the rival Panthers.
Stoughton committed six penalties, which led to a pair of power-play goals for Oregon.
“Usually we don’t open up the center of the net that much,” Stoughton coach Brett Quale said. “Kids get lazy or just mentally space out. Cleaning that up will help us tremendously.”
Oregon outshot Stoughton 45-24 and only committed three penalties. Senior forward Laszlo Orosz scored two goals and dished two assists. Junior forward Adam Franken had two goals for the Panthers, while senior forward Colton Eyers and sophomore defenseman Kaden Peterson added three assists.
Peterson and senior forward Ben Wiedholz fired shots on the power play, and Orosz tipped in the rebound at the with 8:19 left in the first period.
The Panthers exploded for four goals in the second period. Franken scored his first goal off assists from Wiedholz at the 3:35 mark.