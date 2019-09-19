Stoughton had two runners crack the top 15 on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Madison West Invitational at Lake Farm Country Park in Madison.
Stoughton did not run its top seven runners in the Badger Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Watertown.
Vikings coach Patrick Schneider said he did not want to run them in back-to-back meets without any training and recovery time.
“I think we know what we need to work on to compete for a conference title,” Schneider said. “They trained a lot over the summer. I think there is a lot more in them.”
Badger Challenge
Stoughton senior Gavin Model took fifth in the junior-senior race with a time of 17:57.83 on the 5,000-meter course.
The Badger Challenge features two races – a freshmen-sophomore and junior-senior race. The team scores are based on adding the times of the top five runners between both races.
The Vikings finished 13th out of 16 teams with a combined time of 1 hour, 43 minutes, 37.54 seconds.
Stoughton’s Alexander Orn finished 62nd (20:34.39) and Nolan Carpenter placed 84th (21:31.82) in the junior-senior race.
Jack Albert finished 96th in the junior-senior race (21:56.73).
Patrick Lyons took 65th in the freshmen-sophomore race with a time of 21:36.75.
Madison West Invitational
Stoughton sophomore Jayden Zywicki finished 11th with a time of 17:22.08, and sophomore Colton Hansen came in at 14th with a time of 17:23.20 against a stacked field in Madison.
“I was happy with where we ended up,” Schneider said. “Our top two runners were right there with the top two of Monona Grove.”
Stoughton junior Christian Smith finished 28th with a time of 18:00.90.
Albert placed 34th with a time of 18:31.79.
Junior Cade Millam took 38th with a time of 18:38.28 to round out the Vikings’ top five.
Stoughton finished sixth out of nine teams with 123 points.
Madison West had four of the top 10 runners to win the team title with 43 points.
The Regents’ Julian Gary won the individual title with a time of 16:24.66.