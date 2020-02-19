Stoughton likes to mix up its defenses to make opponents uncomfortable, and the Vikings’ switch to a 1-3-1 zone on Tuesday, Feb. 18, stymied Oregon.
Stoughton used the zone to force turnovers and jumpstart its offense in a 54-28 home win over the Panthers.
The Vikings (17-3, 10-2 Badger South Conference) took over sole possession of first place in the conference after Monroe lost to Edgewood 64-51.
Stoughton can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Vikings broke the game open with a 21-2 run to start the second half. Senior Adam Hobson posted a double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
“A big key to our whole season is we get what we get on offense because of our defense,” Hobson said. “We limit them to one shot and tough shots, and then we turn our defense into offense. They obviously didn’t shoot as well as they normally do and that is a credit to our defense.”
Hobson scored 10 points during the surge, including two of his four 3-pointers. He also threw down a dunk to push the Vikings’ lead to 34-17 with 15:01 left.
“It was a great moment and a high-energy play in a big conference game against our rival,” Hobson said. “It’s a fun memory I will have. We did a great job of forcing turnovers, but we forced them naturally in our defense. We didn’t get outside of ourselves. We stayed within the rules of our defense and got them the right way.”
Stoughton coach Nolan Weber has come to expect strong defense, rebounding and play-making ability from Hobson.
“It was good to see him makie shots,” Weber said. “He has struggled at times to make shots consistently, especially in this gym for some reason. It was nice to see him shoot them out of their zone early in the second half.”
Sophomore Luke Fernholz and junior Konner Knauf had back-to-back steals and layups to extend Stoughton’s lead to 43-17. Oregon had eight turnovers the first seven minutes of the second half.
“We have three different defenses that we play, and our 1-3-1 is only getting better and kind of becoming our second defense,” Weber said. “It changes our pace. Our man (defense) slows teams down a little bit and hopefully our 1-3-1 speeds teams up.”
Stoughton outrebounded Oregon 19-8 in the first half. The Vikings dominated the boards early on, helping them to a 22-8 lead. Hobson hit two 3s and junior Cael McGee had a dunk on the break during the spurt.
The Panthers got a lift from senior Adam Yates, who scored all five of his points in the first half to help the Panthers cut the Vikings’ lead to 24-15 at the break.
McGee added eight points and senior Nathan Hutcherson chipped in seven for Stoughton.