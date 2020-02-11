Stoughton continues to earn a reputation as a stifling defensive team after a battle of two top-10 teams in Division 2.
The latest example came in the Vikings’ 60-38 road win over Monroe in a Badger South Conference showdown on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Stoughton came into the game ranked fifth in the D2 Associated Press state poll, three spots ahead of the Cheesemakers. Junior Cael McGee scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Vikings in the rout.
“Last time we played them, it was really tough losing in triple overtime and we had multiple times to win the game,” McGee said. “It was definitely a big game. We have to win every game from now on to win conference.”
Stoughton (15-2, 8-1 Badger South) took over sole possession of first place in the conference, one game ahead of the Cheesemakers (12-4, 7-2).
“We can’t take anything for granted,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “We have to focus just like we did for this one the rest of these way.”
McGee and senior Adam Hobson and McGee combined to score 67 points in the Vikings’ 86-55 road win over Wilmot Union on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Stoughton 60, Monroe 38
The Vikings held the Cheesemakers without a field goal for the first 10:07, jumping out to a 22-0 lead.
Monroe went 0-for-14 shooting during the drought. Junior Cade Meyer missed the game for an undisclosed reason.
“We knew they would have to have other guys step up,” Weber said. “We had to shift our focus a little bit and we were really suffocating on the defensive end. We can be that way and showed flashes of that. It (defense) has been our strength all year and that is our most consistent attribute.”
Hobson and McGee scored 19 of the Vikings’ first 22 points to lead the surge.
Hobson hit a jumper and McGee drilled a 3-pointer to start the game. Senior Nathan Hutcherson missed a layup on the break, but McGee grabbed the offensive rebound with one hand and slammed home a one-handed dunk to extend the Vikings’ lead to 16-0 with 11:33 left in the first half.
Huctherson and Hobson hit back-to-back 3s to extend the lead to 22-0 at the 9:07 mark.
Monroe shot 12% (3 of 25) in the first half and trailed Stoughton 30-9 at the break.
“We always pride ourselves on defense,” McGee said. “That is a big part of what we do.”
McGee knocked down a 3 to start the second half. Hobson made a layup with 7:50 left to give the Vikings a 48-21 lead.
Hobson finished with 12 points. Junior Konner Knauf and sophomore Luke Fernholz each chipped in six points.
Stoughton 86, Wilmot Union 55
Hobson knocked down seven 3-pointers and erupted for a game-high 38 points to lead the Vikings to a nonconference win over the Panthers.
McGee scored 16 of his 29 points in the second half. Stoughton jumped out to a 44-27 lead at the half.