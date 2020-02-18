The Stoughton boys basketball team had a Valentine’s Day to forget.
The Vikings fell into a first-place tie with Monroe in the Badger South Conference with a 48-46 road loss to Watertown on Friday, Feb. 14.
Stoughton (16-3, 9-2 Badger South), which entered last week ranked third in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll, was coming off a 48-33 home win over Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Watertown 48, Stoughton 46
The Vikings could not protect a 29-23 halftime lead against the Goslings.
Stoughton senior Adam Hobson scored a game-high 25 points. Senior Nathan Hutcherson and junior Cael McGee added eight points apiece.
Cade Oiler paced Watertown with 23 points.
Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33
Hobson scored 16 points in a Badger South road win over the Crusaders at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium in Madison.
Stoughton raced out to a 27-16 lead at the half. McGee added 10 points. Junior Reece Sproul and sophomore Barrett Nelson each chipped in eight.
Isandro Jimenez led Edgewood with 12 points.