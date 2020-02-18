The Stoughton boys basketball team had a Valentine’s Day to forget.

The Vikings fell into a first-place tie with Monroe in the Badger South Conference with a 48-46 road loss to Watertown on Friday, Feb. 14.

Stoughton (16-3, 9-2 Badger South), which entered last week ranked third in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll, was coming off a 48-33 home win over Edgewood on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Watertown 48, Stoughton 46

The Vikings could not protect a 29-23 halftime lead against the Goslings.

Stoughton senior Adam Hobson scored a game-high 25 points. Senior Nathan Hutcherson and junior Cael McGee added eight points apiece.

Cade Oiler paced Watertown with 23 points.

Stoughton 48, Edgewood 33

Hobson scored 16 points in a Badger South road win over the Crusaders at Earl J. Wilke Gymnasium in Madison.

Stoughton raced out to a 27-16 lead at the half. McGee added 10 points. Junior Reece Sproul and sophomore Barrett Nelson each chipped in eight.

Isandro Jimenez led Edgewood with 12 points.

Tags