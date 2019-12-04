The best offense for the Stoughton boys basketball team against Sauk Prairie was a suffocating defense.
Senior guard Adam Hobson scored a game-high 16 points and the Vikings ran away with a 57-34 nonconference home win Tuesday, Dec. 3.
“We always try to get our offense coming from our defense,” Hobson said. “Getting stops, playing the right way and having our energy coming from our defense really helped.”
The Vikings improved to 3-0, with all of the wins coming on their home court.
“We take pride in taking care of our home court,” Hobson said. “It’s good to have the home community behind you and building that energy.”
Stoughton jumped out to an 18-7 lead early on. Hobson drilled two 3-pointers during the surge against the Eagles’ 2-3 zone. Hobson and junior guard Cael McGee often penetrated the zone and dished the ball off to Barrett Nelson, who had six of his 12 points during the opening stretch.
“We had a couple stretches with me personally tossing the ball away and not making plays within myself,” Hobson said. “We really calmed down, played patient and waited for great shots.”
Sauk Prairie (0-2) had almost as many turnovers (11) as points in the first half, as it trailed 24-13 at intermission. The Eagles played without starting point guard Ben German, who was on crutches and missed the game with an injury.
“We knew their guards were probably their weakness,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “We knew we could put some pressure on. It would have been nice to turn it into a few more points and stretch that lead more in the first half. We just struggled to score it.”
Sauk Prairie shot 17.6% (3 of 17) in the first half, but pulled to within 10 points early in the second half. The Vikings answered with an 8-0 run to make it 41-23 with 8:56 left, as junior Reece Sproul scoring four of his eight points during the stretch.
McGee finished with six points, and Sproul added five rebounds. Sophomore Luke Fernholz scored just two points off the bench, but grabbed five rebounds and two steals.
“He plays great defense, is a good passer and scores when he gets opportunities around the rim,” Weber said of Fernholz. “He had a huge offensive rebound and putback when we were struggling to score. That was a huge play. He does a great job of bringing energy.”