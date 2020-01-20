The Stoughton boys basketball team won two road games last week and moved into a tie with Monroe atop the Badger South Conference at the halfway point of the season.
Stoughton (11-2, 6-1 Badger South), ranked sixth in last week’s Division 2 Associated Press state poll, knocked off Monona Grove 53-42 on Thursday, Jan. 16. The Vikings then ran away with a 66-38 win over Prairie du Chien on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Milton upset Monroe 97-84 last Thursday behind Jack Campion’s 38-point outburst, helping the Vikings move into a tie atop the conference with Monroe. The Cheesemakers will play Waunakee in the first-place Badger Challenge game on Saturday, Jan. 25, by virtue of a 79-76 triple-overtime win over the Vikings earlier this season.
Stoughton will play fifth-ranked DeForest in the second-place Badger Challenge game at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood High School.
“To be in a spot where we are contending to win the conference championship is where we want to be at this point,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “We are still trying to figure some things out. We are coming together and starting to play better.”
Stoughton 66, Prairie du Chien 38
The Vikings turned up the pressure and had seven steals in the first half en route to a nonconference win over the Blackhawks.
The Vikings jumped out to a 33-15 lead at halftime.
Junior guard Cael McGee scored a team-high 18 points. Senior guard Nathan Hutcherson hit three 3-pointers in an 11-point effort. Sophomore Luke Fernholz chipped in nine points.
Stoughton 53, Monona Grove 42
The one-two punch of McGee and senior Adam Hobson outscored the Silver Eagles by themselves.
Hobson scored a game-high 25 points and McGee had 23. The Vikings outscored MG 32-23 in the second half.