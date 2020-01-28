Stoughton and DeForest entered the second-place Badger Challenge game tied for fifth in the Division 2 Associated Press state poll.
The Vikings emerged with a statement victory.
Stoughton senior Adam Hobson scored a game-high 20 points in a 75-61 win Saturday, Jan. 25, at Edgewood High School.
“This whole year, Coach (Nolan) Weber has been harping on this big game because of the seeding, because of playing them in the summer and them beating us up in the playoffs last year,” Hobson said. “They are a really physical and tough team. Coach kind of calls us out on it, and we really took that to heart.”
Stoughton junior guard Cael McGee scored 18 points and had a thunderous two-handed dunk in the second half.
The Vikings outscored the Norskies 37-23 in the final 18 minutes to improve to 12-2 overall.
The South won the Badger Challenge 5-3 over the North. Monroe rallied to beat Waunakee 70-68 in the first-place game.
Stoughton has won six straight games since a 55-54 loss to Chippewa Falls on Dec. 27 at Middleton’s Cardinal Holiday Classic.
The Norskies were called for an intentional foul and the Vikings were called for two technical fouls on the same play with 11:36 left in the second half. Stoughton senior Nathan Hutcherson missed two free throws and DeForest sophomore Max Weisbrod knocked down two foul shots to cut the Vikings’ lead to 41-38.
Stoughton then went on a 22-9 run sparked by its half-court pressure defense.
Weber said in two losses to DeForest last summer, there were moments where the Vikings broke down mentally similar to the series of technical fouls Saturday.
“That’s great for our poise and mentality to be good enough to come back from that,” Weber said. “That’s a huge step for us. That is what has stopped us from being great the last couple of years.”
Weisbrod scored a game-high 26 points, but Stoughton capitalized on 11 DeForest turnovers in the second half.
“Last year, I didn’t think we were a great defensive team, but I think we are getting there this year,” Weber said. “I really appreciate the level of toughness we showed to get those turnovers. The more of those open 2-on-1 and 3-on-2 possessions, the better for us, because we are not always great in the halfcourt.”
Stoughton sophomore Luke Fernholz scored on a putback, junior forward Reece Sproul scored down low, Hutcherson hit a 3 and Hobson made a layup to give the Vikings a 51-41 lead with 7:24 left.
Hobson scored eight points and junior Konner Knauf drilled a 3 to help the Vikings extend the lead to 63-47 with 3:22 remaining.
Hutcherson scored 11 points and Knauf had 10 off the bench. Fernholz chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
“He’s a really hard worker,” Weber said of Fernholz. “He and Konner Knauf give us such great energy. They get loose balls, they offensive rebound and defend really well.”
The Vikings went 0-for-6 and did not score in the first 4:28 of the game. Hobson scored his team’s first seven points, and Stoughton rallied for its slow start to take a 25-18 lead with 4:35 left in the first half. The Norskies used a 10-3 run to tie the game at 28 at intermission.
“We weren’t great early, and I think our defense struggled,” Weber said. “I thought our offense kept us around. I thought the second half, we came out and took care of some of the things on the defensive end.”
Weber said the win over DeForest could be a separator come seeding time for the Division 2 postseason.
“It’s huge for us,” he said. “We now put ourselves in a position where if we continue to be good, we’ll be competing with DeForest and Monroe for a higher seed.”