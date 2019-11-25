Adam Hobson started his senior year by leading the Stoughton football team to its first conference championship in 44 years.
He was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Badger South as the Vikings’ quarterback, and could have a similar impact on the basketball court.
Hobson is one of seven returning letterwinners and three starters back from a team that went 13-11 last season. The Vikings tied with Oregon for second in the Badger South with a 10-4 mark, a game behind Monona Grove.
“We hope to improve on an up-and-down season a year ago,” said Stoughton coach Nolan Weber, who is entering his fourth year at the helm. “We want to stay near the top of the Badger South Conference and make a run in the postseason.”
Hobson is entering his fourth year as a varsity player, third as a starter and second as a captain. The 6-foot-4 guard was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
Hobson signed a National Letter of Intent to Division II Michigan Tech earlier this month.
He’ll be joined in the backcourt by senior Nathan Hutcherson (3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season) and junior Cael McGee 10 points, 2.6 rebounds).
“We have an experienced backcourt returning,” Weber said. “Adam Hobson, Nathan Hutcherson, Cael McGee and Luke Fernholz are all guards that played major minutes a year ago. All of them will play an important role this season.”
The Vikings will turn to 6-foot-6 junior Reece Sproul and 6-foot-5 sophomore Barrett Nelson to anchor the frontcourt.
Sproul averaged 3.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. Nelson will look to fill the shoes left by his brother Jack, who is planning to enroll early and play football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Reece and Barrett both have the potential for big seasons,” Weber said. “Reece is a versatile threat on the offensive end both inside and out. Barrett will play a lot of minutes in the post replacing his older brother from a season ago.”
With Monona Grove having lost a majority of last year’s production to graduation, the Badger South appears up for grabs. Monroe is led by led by 6-foot-7 junior forward Cade Meyer, who has scholarship offers from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee and is drawing interest from UW-Madison. Oregon and Watertown each return experienced backcourts.
“Monroe is the most physically-talented team in the league,” Weber said. “Oregon returns some very solid and experienced players. Watertown will have a really good backcourt with (Cade) Oiler and (Kory) Stas returning.”