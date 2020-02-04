Stoughton junior Cael McGee turned a Badger South Conference matchup with Milton into his own personal dunk contest.
The Vikings defended their home court with a 57-47 win over the Red Hawks on Friday, Jan. 31, as McGee had two one-handed dunks and a pair of two-handed dunks en route to a game-high 31 points.
“That’s the most dunks I have ever had in a game,” McGee said. “It feels good and it gives us a lot of energy.”
Stoughton (13-2, 7-1 Badger South), which came into the game ranked fifth in the Division 2 Associated Press poll, broke the game open with a 17-3 run in the second half.
Milton used a press and a half-court trap to keep the ball out of senior Adam Hobson’s hands, but McGee made the Red Hawks pay with slashes to the basket.
“Cael thrives in a game like that,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “He was special, there was no doubt about that. He dribbles a lot and it’s not always the prettiest thing in the world, but it’s amazing some of the plays he can make. He was the difference-maker for us. For him to be able to go get baskets on his own is a huge weapon for us.”
Milton, which upset Monroe two weeks ago, raced out to an 8-0 lead. Stoughton got off to a rocky start, as it hit just 1 of 10 shots in the first seven minutes.
McGee scored five straight points to help the Vikings rally and take a 24-18 lead into halftime.
Stoughton has held teams to 47 points or less in five of the last seven games.
“We are pretty good defensively and it makes up for some of our deficiencies on the offensive end,” Weber said. “To only give up 18 points in the half made up for a bad offensive half for us. We haven’t put together complete games yet.”
McGee drilled two 3-pointers in the second half and his thunderous two-handed dunk on the break brought the crowd to its feet with the Vikings ahead 31-22.
“Earlier in the season, a lot of teams were taking charges on me because I wasn’t getting on two feet,” McGee said. “A lot of coaches and I have worked on that and I’m getting less charge fouls.”
Hobson later scored on a layup and sophomore Luke Fernholz had a putback to give the Vikings a 47-27 lead. Junior forward Reece Sproul made a layup to extend the lead to 55-34 with 4:30 remaining.
Sproul added eight points. Hobson and sophomore Barrett Nelson each chipped in five.
“Reece has come a long way since last year,” Weber said. “Now it’s just about finding some consistency. His effort is better. We have guys around him who will make plays and he will be the beneficiary of those situations. He’s doing a good job of finishing.”
Stoughton, which has won seven straight games, remains tied with Monroe atop the Badger South. The two teams meet Saturday, Feb. 8, in Monroe.