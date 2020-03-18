Few prep athletes would want to get into a game of freeze tag with Stoughton senior Nathan Hutcherson.
The 5-foot-10 Hutcherson isn’t imposing with his size, but he relied on his speed and quickness to become a linchpin in the Vikings’ defense.
As a point guard, he’s not judged by how many points he scores. He’s more concerned with the baskets he keeps off the scoreboard.
“He makes our team go,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “He’s a great defender.”
Hutcherson embraced the role of guarding one of the best players on opposing teams. He limited Reedsburg’s Zach Bestor to seven points in a Division 2 regional final.
The ball pressure he put on point guards often took opponents out of their offensive sets and stifled scoring opportunities.
“I know my role on this team is facilitating and defense,” he said. “If they can’t get the shots they want and their main ball handler can’t get to the areas of the court he wants, we feed off that and roll with it.”
While Hutcherson was focused on preventing points on the court, he helped the Stoughton football team put up points in a banner 2019 season.
Hutcherson, a second-team all-Badger South Conference wide receiver, helped the Vikings to an 8-3 record and their first conference championship since 1975. He finished the regular season with 41 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.
Hutcherson is planning to attend Madison College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he hopes to play football for the Warhawks.