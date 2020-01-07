Adam Hobson and Cael McGee have led Stoughton in scoring this season, and Oregon had no defensive answers for the dynamic backcourt duo in a Badger South Conference game between the two rivals.
The Vikings came away with 51-48 overtime victory on the road against the Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 4. Hobson finished with a game-high 23 points, while McGee scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half.
The two teams were knotted at 41 at the end of regulation, but Stoughton scored the first six points of overtime. Hobson had a transition layup and putback, and Barrett Nelson sank a pair of free throws to begin the extra period. Oregon did not score in the first three minutes of overtime.
Luke Fernholz added five points and Reece Sproul went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line for Stoughton (8-2, 4-1 Badger South), which came into the game ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. The Vikings remained second in the conference behind Monroe.
“Luke is a really hard worker who’s going to get offensive rebounds and loose balls,” Stoughton coach Nolan Weber said. “Konner Knauf played great defense in the final possessions, Nathan Hutcherson is one of our best defenders, and Barrett made a pair of big free throws.”
Stoughton trailed 29-24 at halftime, but McGee scored the Vikings’ first five points of the second half to cut it to 32-29.
Hobson stepped up after McGee picked up three quick fouls in the first four minutes of the second half. The senior drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it at 32, then canned a 3 from the opposite wing with 11 minutes left in regulation to give the Vikings their first lead of the game.
McGee picked up fourth foul at the 8:07 mark, but Hobson converted a three-point play to make it 40-36 Vikings with 5:48 left.
“I knew the situation, but I wasn’t going to play outside of myself,” Hobson said. “We have a next-man-up mentality. We ran the same stuff with a new guy in.”
Adam Yates made a layup to give Oregon a 41-40 lead with 58 seconds left, but McGee split a pair of free throws 16 seconds later to force overtime.
The Panthers (3-5, 1-4) played without junior point guard Erik Victorson and have now lost five of their last six games, but started fast against the Vikings.
Oregon scored on its four of its first five possessions, then had used a 9-0 run to go up 17-5 with 10:27 left in the first half.
“They didn’t come out with their normal lineup, and I think we let that get to our heads,” Hobson said. “We thought it would be an easy win, and we learned the hard way that wasn’t the case. We needed more energy and to lock down on defense.”
McGee scored Stoughton’s first five points, Hobson scored the next five points, and McGee scored nine of the next 11 points. The Vikings closed the first half on a 9-2 run.
“I came out ready to go,” McGee said. “Adam found me in a lot of places where I could score.”
Ryne Panzer paced Oregon with 13 points. Brandon Kerns scored all 10 of his points in the first half, and Ryan McCorkle added nine points for the Panthers.