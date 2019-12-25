Stoughton came into its Badger South Conference home game against Watertown ranked sixth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
The Vikings backed up their ranking with a 79-65 victory over the Goslings on Friday, Dec. 20.
Adam Hobson poured in a game-high 23 points for Stoughton (6-1, 3-1 Badger South), which led 40-33 at halftime. Cael McGee chipped in 19 points. Reece Sproul and Luke Fernholz scored 13 and 12, respectively.
Cade Oiler paced the Goslings with 19 points. Oliver Meyers added 15 points, and Payton Foltz cracked double figures with 10.