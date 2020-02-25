The Stoughton bowling team is headed to the Division 2 Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships for the first time in program history.
The Vikings posted an 8-2 record in District 4 this season to secure this spot at state, which will take place March 6-8 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Wausau.
Stoughton will be one of 72 co-ed club bowling teams at the Division 2 state tournament. There will be 145 total teams.
On Saturday, March 7, the Vikings will bowl 15 baker’s-style games. Each member on the team bowls two frames. The top five teams will advance to the semifinals later that day.
The top two teams will earn a spot in the championship Sunday, March 8, which is scheduled to be televised.
Seniors Burke Murphy and Samantha Mielke, juniors Conner Vale and Dale Gibson and sophomore Connor Steinberg comprise the Vikings’ five-member team.
Murphy’s mother, Rebecca Murphy, serves as the coach. She is also a science teacher at Stoughton High School.
Burke Murphy leads the team with an 85% fill percentage, which means he earns a strike or spare that amount of time. He earned second-team all-district honors this season.