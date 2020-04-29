The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced April 17 that it postponed its All-Star Games to early August.
The decision comes as a response to evolving concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The five girls games will be played Wednesday, Aug. 5, and the boys games will be played the following day. All games will be played at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Stoughton senior Adam Hobson and SHS girls basketball coach Brad Pickett were selected to participate in this year’s All-Star Games. Hobson will be part of the Boys Division 2 White team, while Pickett will coach the Girls Division 2 South squad. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 2:15 p.m.
Hobson was named the Badger South Conference Most Valuable Player and unanimously selected first-team all-conference. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and helped lead the Vikings (21-4) to the Badger South title this season.
The Michigan Tech University recruit scored 39 points in Stoughton’s season finale, a 66-57 loss to DeForest in the Division 2 Oregon Sectional semifinals.
Hobson will team up with Jefferson’s James Monogue, Kaukauna’s Logan Jedwabny, La Crosse Central’s Jordan Davis and Terrance Thompson, La Crosse Logan’s Jacksun Hamilton, Merrill’s Michael Casper, Milwaukee Lutheran’s Jourdan Weddle, Mosinee’s Luke Spink and New London’s Garret Locy on the D2 White squad. Lakeland Union’s Rich Fortier and Brian Maki and Medford’s Ryan Brown will coach the team.
The D2 Red team includes Badger North MVP Will Fuhrmann of Reedsburg, who Hobson and the Vikings beat 53-45 in a Division 2 regional championship. Hobson eclipsed 1,000 career points in the game.
Each athlete participating in the All-Star Games must raise money through donations for Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.
To date, the WBCA has raised $2.8 million for the MACC Fund.
Pickett will coach the girls D2 South team with Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp.
The Stoughton girls finished 8-16 and seventh in the Badger South (3-11) this season, ultimately falling to DeForest 51-28 in the Division 2 regional semifinals. The Vikings had three all-conference players – first-team sophomore Ava Loftus and honorable mention seniors Delaney Seidel and Megan Marggi.
Pickett will coach a squad that includes Badger South standouts Kaitlyn Schrimpf (Oregon), Abbie Campion (Milton), Grace Tostrud (Monroe) and Jennifer Gorton (Monona Grove), as well as Badger North standout Maggie Trautsch of DeForest.
Elkhorn’s Haley Remington, Pius XI Catholic’s Jada Spence, Pewaukee’s Lauren Schill, Whitnall’s Gabrielle Wolff and Milwaukee School of Languages’ Nevaeh Howard round out the South roster.