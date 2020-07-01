The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday, June 26, that its annual All-Star Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five girls games were going to be played Aug. 5, and the boys games were scheduled to be played the following day. JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells was scheduled to host the games.
“The safety of players, coaches, fans, referees and staff is our utmost concern and priority,” Jerry Petitgoue, the executive director of WBCA Charities, Inc., said in a release obtained by the Courier Hub. “We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans, but we have a number of reasons for our decision other than safety, including ability for those in restricted areas to travel and exposure for students who are going to college and may need to quarantine prior to leaving.”
Adam Hobson – a 2020 Stoughton High School graduate – was selected to play in the Division 2 boys game as a member of the White team, while Stoughton girls basketball coach Brad Pickett was scheduled to coach the Girls Division 2 South squad.
Hobson was named the Badger South Conference Most Valuable Player and unanimously selected first team all-conference last season. The Michigan Tech University recruit averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and helped lead the Vikings (21-4) to the Badger South title.
Pickett was scheduled to coach with Milton’s Jeremy Jensen and Stacy Skemp. The Girls Division 2 South squad had five Badger Conference players on the roster – Kaitlyn Schrimpf (Oregon), Abbie Campion (Milton), Grace Tostrud (Monroe) and Jennifer Gorton (Monona Grove) and Maggie Trautsch (DeForest).
Each athlete selected to participate in the All-Star Games raised money through donations for the Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund.
The MACC Fund was launched by former Milwaukee Bucks player Jon McGlocklin in 1976. McGlocklin started the fund in honor of longtime Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette, whose son was diagnosed with childhood cancer at the age of 2.