The Stoughton boys basketball team locked down defensively in a 48-37 home win over Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The Vikings came into the game ranked eighth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, and improved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Badger South Conference.
Reece Sproul scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the second half for Stoughton, which outscored the Blackhawks 23-15 in the final 18 minutes.
Adam Hobson scored eight of his 11 points in the first half, and Nathan Hutcherson knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.
The Vikings’ nonconference road game against Prairie du Chien on Saturday, Jan. 11, was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 18, due to inclement weather.
Girls basketball
Edgewood 61, Stoughton 57
Ava Loftus recorded team highs in points (17), rebounds (6), assists (3) and steals for the Vikings in a home loss to the Crusaders on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Delaney Seidel added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Micah Zaemisch had six points and four rebounds. Mya Davidson, Myranda Kotlowski and Riley Royston chipped in five points apiece.
Stoughton (3-8, 1-5 Badger South) trailed 33-27 at halftime. The Vikings shot 39% (7-for-18) from 3-point range, 24% (12-for-51) from the field and 52% (12-for-23) from the free-throw line.
Stoughton’s road game at Monroe on Friday, Jan. 11, was postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 11, due to inclement weather.