With Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of his ‘Safer at Home’ order through May 26, Madison International Speedway has been forced to cancel most events through the end of May.
The McKarns family, owners and operators of the half-mile paved oval, indicated that they will attempt to reschedule the Joe Shear Classic originally scheduled for Sunday, May 3.
Practices originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25; Saturday, May 2, and Friday, May 8 have been canceled, as well as the Street Drags on Sunday, April 26, and Thursday, May 14.
The weekly season opener scheduled for Friday, May 15, and the following Friday’s racing series have also been canceled.
Madison International Speedway will have limited office hours during the next month. For additional information visit www.misracing.com, email gm@misracing.com or call 835-9700.