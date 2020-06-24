When students and staff left their buildings on Friday, March 13, it marked both a beginning and an end.
It would be the last time they would be all together in their schools. And it was the beginning of a change from in-person to virtual learning that will greatly affect the district this fall, and into the future.
Ready or not, the era of virtual learning began in Stoughton the following week – a new normal for educators, students and parents. The district supplied families without internet or computers at home with devices, with teachers having to quickly adapt lessons to video instruction and live sessions. Students in grades K-5 received around two hours of online curriculum; more for students in grades 6-12.
District director of instruction Kate Ahlgren told the Hub that educators, particularly at the elementary levels, looking to create “purposeful and substantive” learning experiences, as well as lessons that care for students’ social and emotional well-being. She said online conferencing tools like Zoom have been one way to keep classrooms connected, and she credited teachers for adapting to the new technology so quickly.
The good news for the fall is at least they’ll have more time to plan for the new school year, set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 1, because it could look different once again.
Earlier this month, superintendent Tim Onsager updated school board members on the latest possibilities for reopening schools, and he said not to expect a return to the “old normal,” due to county social distancing restrictions. He predicted instruction would likely be some combination of in-person and virtual; yet to be determined.
“I don’t think you can count on that in-person instruction (being) five days a week,” he said.
The very structure of a school day, such as when and where students go for lunch or recess, will likely need to change until a vaccine is found and the county changes its restrictions, Onsager said, with limits on numbers in classrooms and buses.
Some scenarios include alternating students in two groups – one attending classes Mondays, Wednesdays and alternate Fridays, with the other attending Tuesdays, Thursdays and alternate Fridays. Another might be that one group attends school in the morning, the other in the afternoon.
Onsager said district officials are considering allowing siblings to attend in-person classes on the same days to help ease child care issues for families with young children.
“There’s no scenario that’s off the table; we’re looking at everything,” he said. “We’re just trying to get as much information as we can.”