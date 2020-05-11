Syttende Mai 2020 king and queen Randy and Donna Olson will be respecting the “Safer at Home” order while enjoying some traditional celebrations at home. Donna, who was the city’s mayor from 2010-18, said the couple will spend some time baking some of grandma Olson’s favorite Norwegian recipes: Rosettes, krumkake, doughnuts and “maybe even some lefse and rommegrot.”
“We have our Norwegian windsock and flags proudly displayed, as well as a new sign by Bill Amundson,” she emailed the Hub last week. “Randy and I would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Syttende Mai!”