The Hub asked some longtime Stoughton residents about their memories of Syttende Mai, which has been held every year since 1953 but will not be happening in 2020 because of concerns about the spread of a virus.
Here are some of their stories.
The Hub asked some longtime Stoughton residents about their memories of Syttende Mai, which has been held every year since 1953 but will not be happening in 2020 because of concerns about the spread of a virus.
Here are some of their stories.
Email Verona Press editor Jim Ferolie at veronapress@wcinet.com.