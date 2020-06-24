Stoughton is already known as a popular destination for seniors, but now there are even more housing options available, with the opening of Kettle Park West Senior Living last fall.
The facility, operated by Tealwood Senior Living, includes 79 independent and assisted living apartments, and a memory care wing with an additional 21 apartments. The 130,000-square-foot building features a colorful facade, Norwegian-style roofs and farmhouse-style porches.
The interior includes a bistro and several dining areas, activity spaces, an arts and crafts room, a chapel, library, salon, fitness and wellness spaces and a movie theater.
Outside areas include a patio, walking paths, raised gardening beds and a putting green. Kettle Park West Senior Living also offers a wellness program to keep residents mentally and physically fit, focusing on decreasing pain and falls, improving cognition and reducing the symptoms of depression, according to the center’s website.
Housing options include studio, one and two bedroom apartments, with washers and dryers in all one and two bedroom apartments. They include a full kitchen package with range, refrigerator and microwave, and individually controlled temperature settings.
For more about Kettle Park West Senior Living, visit kettleparkseniorliving.com.