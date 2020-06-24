After years of delays, Stoughton’s newest hotel – Tru by Hilton – is set to open this August, offering a different kind of destination.
Hotel general manager Paul Harms said construction is on schedule, and while a date has yet to be set, he said the hotel would be open by the second week of August.
“It’s moving along well,” he told the Hub last week.
The hotel, which broke ground Nov. 14, is the most recent addition to a development that spurred controversy in 2014 when Forward Development Group received $4.5 million in taxpayer funding toward the Kettle Park West development, which includes the area’s Walmart Supercenter, a senior housing facility and surrounding improvements.
The hotel itself did not get additional tax-increment financing when it went before the Common Council for approval in 2016.
Harms said he’s excited about the new addition to Stoughton, which will be different from a traditional Hilton, with less “stuff” in the rooms, but more amenities and social areas he said are geared toward millennials.
“In the rooms, they’ll have a refrigerator but not microwaves, so in the lobby area there will be microwaves for guests to use,” he said. “There’s board games you can rent out, or play shuffleboard in the lobby and hang out with friends – really creating that social feel to the hotel.”
The hotel will also feature a large wall mural in the lobby that will represent the history and heritage of Stoughton, Harms said.
“It will be very reflective of who Stoughton is,” he said.
Tru by Hilton will also be proactive about working with “different partners and businesses to bring more business into the community,” Harms said. Once open, the hotel will employ 25-30 people, Harms said, with a variety of full- and part-time jobs and various hours and shifts.
There are still plans to build a convention center alongside the hotel, which could hold up to 300 people and include a stage and amphitheater, but those will wait for now.
“Right now, the big opportunity was to get the hotel up and open first and then bring the convention portion a little bit later down the road,” he said.
COVID-19 restrictions haven’t affected construction or planning, Harms said, as company officials decided against delaying the opening due to health orders.
“You might as well get started now and just open it,” he said. “It just makes good fiscal business sense to open when we are scheduled to open.”